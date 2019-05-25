4-year-old struck by vehicle in Laurel

Update 10:37PM (5/25)- According to MHP Trooper Toni Snelling, scans on the 4-year-old girl came back negative and despite being "a little banged up and sore" the child will be ok.

Investigation ongoing.

KULR (Billings)- A 4-year-old girl has been struck by a vehicle on E. Marilyn Rd. in Laurel.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Snelling, the navy blue Mustang was traveling westbound on Maryland Rd. where the child came out too far into the roadway while playing on a scooter.

The girl was driven by ambulance to Laurel High School where there was room for the Life Flight to land and then airlifted to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings.

Trooper Snelling says her condition at this time is unknown although she tells KULR-8 that the girl was conscious and breathing prior to being airlifted to St. V's.

Drugs or alcohol are not a suspected factor of this incident and the initial call came in around 8:05PM, Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing, check back for details.