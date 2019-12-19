17-year-old steals plane and crashes it into a nearby building

A California teen is in hot water for stealing a plane then crashing it into a building,

It happened this morning at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport in Fresno, California.

Airport officials say the 17-year-old girl went through a fence then entered the aircraft.

Once the plane began moving, it never took off the ground.

Instead, it rolled through a fence, hitting a nearby building.

No one was in the building, but the plane did receive significant damage.

The teen was later taken into custody and booked at a juvenile detention center.