A search is underway in Florida for the driver of a car that seriously injured a 3-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash.

The child, Jase Nichols, was found by a passerby in the roadway.

Cornelius Thomas said he stopped to check on the child and while doing so a car came down the street, tried to swerve, but struck the child.

Thomas said the driver initially came back but didn't stay.

Little Nichols lives blocks away from where he was found. His mother said he wondered away while she was asleep.