A 3-year-old boy lost for two nights in a Siberian forest was found alive Thursday by police officers, volunteers, and local residents.

Several hundred people had collectively scoured approximately 30 square miles around the town of Omsk.

The boy disappeared Tuesday afternoon, according to Russian police, when his parents went to pick berries and left the boy alone in their car.

The toddler was eventually found less than two miles from where he first went missing.

After 15 minutes, they returned to find the child missing.

The boy was hospitalized with signs of severe dehydration, and investigators have opened a criminal case against his parents.