11-year-old recovering after being malnourished, abused, and isolated from the world

An 11-year-old girl is recovering after years of being malnourished, abused, and isolated from others.

Brown County officials say the girl weighed 47-pounds, wore a diaper, and was forced to live in a backyard trailer.

Her caretaker, 47-year-old Margaret Breeze, was arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of endangering children, and one count of felonious assault.

Authorities say an online teacher through a home-school program noticed red flags while administering an online exam.

According to reports, she receives a small portion of rice a day and hadn't seen a doctor in years.

They also believe the girl was the only target of abuse.

A pretrial hearing is set for December 18th.

The girl was released from the hospital and is currently living in foster care, where she has reportedly gained weight and continues to recover.