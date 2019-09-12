A former high school cheerleader in Ohio was found not guilty Thursday of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the death of her child.

A jury, however, did find the 20-year-old Skylar Richardson guilty of abuse of a corpse.

Richardson was 18-years-old at the time she secretly gave birth to a baby girl at her Carlisle, Ohio home in May 2017, then buried the remains.

Her lawyers said the baby, whom Richardson named "Annabelle," was stillborn. Medical experts who testified for both the prosecution and defense agreed there was no physical proof that the baby as born alive.

Richardson was in tears as the verdicts were read.

She was then led away in cuffs, and is scheduled to be sentenced on the guilty charge Friday.