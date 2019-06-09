KULR (Billings) - The man killed in a motorcycle crash on Shiloh Rd. is identified as Bulent Helvaci, 19, of Billings.

County Coroner Deputy Richard Hoffman identified the man Tuesday. He said Helvaci died of multiple blunt force injuries.

One motorcyclist is confirmed dead at the scene after a collision with a pickup on Shiloh Rd.

According to Sgt. Ben Milam of the Billings Police Department, the motorcyclist was a 19-year-old male who crashed into the passenger side of the pickup.

BPD adds that the Northbound and Southbound traffic on Shiloh Rd. between Central and Broadwater will be diverted for the next several hours.

This story is developing, check back for details.