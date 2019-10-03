A Texas grandmother fights back against two car thieves, ans it was captured on security video.

The video shows a man attack 60-year-old Sheila Henry at a Houston gas station.

She was getting ready to start a paper route she has been on for 34 years when a man approached her.

He demanded the keys to her truck and knocked her down.

But she would not give in.

The five-foot-two grandma punched and kicked the attacker.

She says if it weren't for the second man, she would have kept fighting.

She eventually tossed them the keys.

Her message to the carjackers: Go the jail. Then go to work.

Henry found the truck a few blocks away later that morning.

The thieves had dumped her purse in the street.