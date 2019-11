A child is in critical condition after being shot while trick-or-treating in Chicago's West Side.

Police say the 7-year-old was shot Thursday night.

They say the girl was walking with her family when a group of men began chasing another man and opened fire, hitting the girl in the neck and chest.

The 31-year-old man the suspects believed to be chasing was shot in the hand, and is in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody