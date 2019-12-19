11-year-old girl saves her family from fire that englufed their entire house

An 11-year-old California girl is credited with saving her family during a house fire.

Berlin Gomez-Muniz said she was getting ready for school when she noticed smoke and flames coming from the living room.

She said she knew to quickly alert her family because of watching tv shows like Chicago Fire.

The fire department was able to put out the fire, but not before it destroyed some Christmas gifts.

It's unclear what started the fire, but investigators think it may have sparked near the Christmas tree.

All five family members inside the house were able to make it out safely.

A Go-Fund me page has been set up to help the family.