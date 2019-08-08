9-year-old El Paso shooting survivor's wheelchair found

Since the tragic shooting in El Paso, Texas, heartwarming stories are coming to light.

A survivor of the shooting was taken from the scene in a child's wheelchair.

And now, thanks to the power of social media, the child is getting his wheelchair back.

Nine-year-old Angel and his family drove 12 hours from Mexico to El Paso so he could get fitted for a wheelchair.

Right after receiving his wheelchair, Angel and his family were caught in the shooting inside Walmart.

Angel's dad picked him out of the chair and ran to safety.

It's that same wheelchair that helped an El Paso police officer take 72-year-old Jose Gutierrez out of the store.

After the chaos, Gutierrez's sister-in-law said it was extremely important for them to find the wheelchair's owner.

And thanks to the power of social media, they did.

Once Angel gets his wheelchair back, they say it's going to help him return to what he loves doing the most, playing basketball.