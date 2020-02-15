UPDATE 4 p.m. 2/15/19: The Billings Police Department has sent a release following a Serious Officer Injury/ Attempted Deliberate Homicide case from early Saturday (2/15) morning. The release states the following from BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley:

On 02/15/2020 at about 1:12 AM, Officers with the Billings Police Department (BPD) located a vehicle, in the area of Bernard south of Monad. The vehicle had fled from officers multiple times previously in the evening.

Officers were in the process of giving commands to the occupants of the vehicle, which was stopped facing officers, when the vehicle accelerated and drove straight at officers. The vehicle struck a BPD officer causing serious but non-life threatening injury. The officer was transported to a local medical facility by ambulance for injuries requiring surgery. The officer, who will not be identified at this time, is 35 years old and a six (6) year veteran of the BPD.

The suspect vehicle continued to flee the area northbound and crashed nearby. The occupants fled on foot and all six (6) were apprehended in the area. Of the six (6) occupants, five (5) were juvenile females from Billings between the ages of 13 and 16. The driver, a 14 year old male from Billings, was remanded into youth services and charged with Attempted Deliberate Homicide.

The investigation remains on-going.

*** Initial Tweet information from the BPD indicated the officer who was struck was attempting to deploy stop sticks. That information is not accurate. The officer was giving commands as the vehicle was stopped and was not actively fleeing at the time.

