A five-year-old girl in East China was rescued after falling through the bars of a fifth-floor window.

She slipped through the protective bars on the window ledge of the seven-story building and was hanging for about ten minutes before being rescued by firefighters.

The door was locked from the inside, and firefighters could not open it.

So, they divided into two groups to rescue the little girl, one group descending from the top of the building and the other breaking the door down from the outside.

The girl got stuck when her mother went out to buy food.