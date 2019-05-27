11-year-old Brek Strobel becomes youngest in Montana to bowl a perfect game

Bowling a perfect game, it's something that's on the bucket list for so many bowlers. But one Billings 5th grader can already check that accomplishment off his list.

Brek Strobel has been bowling competitively since he was just six years old. And before this season started, he set a goal for himself, bowl a perfect 300 before turning 13.

When I was in like my eighth frame, I really didn't think I to do it and my grandma was sitting in the back, she was trying to prepare herself for failure because she knew I was going to mess up but I didn't so yeah I was scared," recalled Strobel.

But Brek didn't fail, he hit the pocket twelve times in a row to bowl a perfect 300, at just 11-years-old; making him the youngest person to achieve the feat in the state.

"I didn't think it would take me, well I knew I didn't think I was going to do it at 11 in the first place and I thought it was take a lot longer to actually do it," Strobel said.

The record was previously held by Billings' Ryan Kaas, who shot his perfect game at the age of 14. So what was the key for Brek?

He says he got a lot of luck, but a little tradition he has with his mom was the key.

"I was pretty excited because I didn't think I would do it this early, I was going good the day before, and then well me and my mom have this tradition that I get raspberry ice tea, and I get four pieces of cinnamon toast before because I really like my bread but it just felt good to do it I guess," said Strobel.

Brek won three state titles that weekend at the Montana USBC Youth State Bowling Tournament, and he thinks more kids should get involved in the fun sport.

"Yeah it is hard because like there's a lot of other kids that do it too so if you like it and you're I guess kind of good at it then you should probably think about going into competitive because it's fun," Strobel said.

So what's next for Brek? He said since he already shot one perfect game, he hopes to get his second one before turning 13.