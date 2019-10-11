7-year-old boy slammed to the ground by stranger while sitting on his grandfather's porch

A 7-year-old boy was badly injured after being picked up and violently slammed to the ground by a man in Queens.

The young boy was sitting on his grandfather's porch with some other children Thursday afternoon when the stranger walked up, picked him up, and threw him to the ground hard.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he's in critical but stable condition.

His grandfather followed the suspect until police arrived to arrest him near the scene.

The boy was wearing a yarmulke at the time of the attack, but his grandfather dos not believe the attack was hate-fueled.

He says the man was emotionally disturbed and may be suffering from mental illness.