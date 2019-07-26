6-year-old boy opens lemonade stand to earn money to take his mom on a date

When life hands you lemons, do what a six-year-old Denver boy did; he opened a lemonade stand.

Lots of kids have lemonade stands this time of year, but Brady Campbell's may just be the sweetest.

Brady's father Brandon passed away a few weeks ago after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer.

Brady says he and his dad came up with the idea for a lemonade stand. He wanted to earn money to take his mom out on a date.

The day after his father passed away, this 6-year-old followed through on his promise to take care of his mom.

His neighbors and friends came by to support him. The crowd caught the attention of a Denver police officer once he heard Brady's story. He put out a radio call to other first responders. Fire trucks and police cars started to roll up.

After informing the neighborhood, they managed to raise 244 dollars that day.

Now, a neighbor has set up a Go Fund Me virtual lemonade stand to raise even more money for Brady, his mom, and for cancer research.

This, they say, is the ultimate life gives you lemons story, and Brady is making the most of it.