15-year-old boy found shot to death in Missouri

An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old boy was found shot to death in St. Louis Country, Missouri, Friday morning.

Antione Brown, known to his family as "Bru Bru", is the 24th child to be shot and killed in the St. Louis area this year.

Brown was in his bedroom when his parents discovered him unresponsive in their home.

His family says he loved school and wanted to be a rapper.

Police say this was not a random act.

This isn't the first time the family has been hit with gun violence.

His family says in 2004, Antione's father was shot and killed in front of his home, and Antione was a witness.

Antione's case remains under investigation, but police say they have some leads.