3-year-old Arkansas child shot in the head

A 3-year-old child is recovering Thursday afternoon after the Searcy County Sheriff's Office says the child was shot in the head Wednesday night.

The bullet grazed his head and did not penetrate the skull.

The sheriff's office says this shooting was called in around 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

The child was airlifted to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

It remains unclear what led to the shooting

According to the chief deputy, the child was walking in the roadway with two adults and another child when all of a sudden gunfire came from a home nearby.

The sheriff's office does not want to release the identity of the suspect until formal charges are filed in this case.

The suspect was not related to the child who was shot.