BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is warning the public of a scam making its rounds in our community.

In a Facebook post, YCSO wrote that "a southern gentleman is claiming to be Deputy Weston, telling people they have a warrant and they need to pay up to get out of it."

YCSO reminds you that they will never call and request payment if you have a warrant, missed jury duty, etc. Never give out money, gift cards, or personal information to anyone without verifying their identity.

When in doubt, you are encouraged to contact YCSO by phone or in person.