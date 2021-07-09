YELLOWSTONE CO. - It was a busy week for Yellowstone County Air-1 as the sheriff's office uses their new helicopter on various cases.

The most recent use was Friday morning around 10 a.m. when officers received information about two homicide suspects driving a stolen Dodge Charger.

Pilot Gary Blain launched the helicopter and picked up Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder from the Inland Truck Parts parking lot after an MHP Trooper spotted the suspects driving the stolen vehicle.

The chopper caught up with the suspects just west of Laurel and started calling out information to the pursuing authorities. Sheriff Linder says the eyes in the sky were right on top of the suspects as they turned off at Park City and headed back toward Laurel.

A few miles later, the suspects reportedly bailed out of the car and ran to a residence where they checked a door. They ran east and Pilot Gary ordered the pair to “get on the ground with your hands on your head” through the PA system.

The suspects complied and were taken into custody by deputies on the ground.

The helicopter was also used for three days this week in Carbon County, assisting Search and Rescue crews in looking for a missing hiker.

Besides searching mountain peaks from the air, the helicopter was used to shuttle SAR members and dog teams into the back country to the search area.

Finally, On Wednesday afternoon, officers received information of a man possibly in the Yellowstone River near Duck Creek.

The crew in the helicopter located the man, who had washed up about a mile and a half down river from the bridge in an area that was not easily accessible.

The man was then loaded into the chopper and transported to waiting deputies who got him medical attention.

Sheriff Linder says they then flew back to Carbon County to continue aiding in search efforts.