BILLINGS - The Yellowstone Art Museum will hold SummerFair 2021, their annual arts and crafts festival, outdoors on the Montana State University Billings campus.

SummerFair 2021 is scheduled to take place Friday, June 25, from 4–8 p.m., Saturday, June 26, from 10a.m.–7 p.m. and Sunday June 27, from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

“Due to some extraordinary circumstances, we had to move locations to provide better access to our vendors and patrons. We know this venue change will only expand the collaborations with SummerFair and other Billings Cultural Partnership member organizations into a much larger cultural weekend,” Yellowstone Art Museum’s Director Bryan Knicely said in a release.

SummerFair, now in its 43rd year, features artisans from across the country. Artist booths at SummerFair include painting, pottery, art from nature, glass, wood, metal, fiber art, photography, body products, locally make products, and artisan foods.

SummerFair is a great place to support artists and the Billings Community, in addition to enjoying local food trucks and fun activities for kids.

The YAM is seeking volunteers to help with this event. You can sign up to volunteer at yellowstoneartmuseum.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/ or by calling the YAM at 406-256-6804.