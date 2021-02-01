BILLINGS - You may have visited exhibits at the Yellowstone Art Museum (YAM) downtown, but did you know they also offer adult art classes?

Connie Herberg teaches the Abstract Beginnings class where students discuss and practice abstraction techniques with the goal to better understand and experience abstraction.

"Everything begins with an extraction so that's kind of what we're here to explore... Aside from the paint and brushes, toilet paper tubes, plastic forks, straws, little cups to make circles, just some different mark making tools,” Herberg said.

If you've never picked up a paint brush Herberg said don't fret, the class is open to all levels of experience.

"Just come and have fun, that’s what this is about," she said. "It’s about learning, but it’s also about just letting go and doing something that maybe you wouldn’t otherwise do.”

But before diving into the painting aspect of class, Herberg said she will give you a lesson in abstract art help you better understand.

"I hope that they can take a way a better understanding so that whether they’re just viewing the art or engaging in it, they may have a deeper appreciation for what goes into that,” she said.

Hopefully, Herberg said, you will walk away with a new found love for abstract artwork.

“No matter what you’re creative endeavor, or maybe you think you’re not creative, you know, I get a lot of that: I can’t draw a stick figure. But I think it’s really important to our well being, to our souls," Herberg said. "So get out there and try something. Push yourself outside of maybe what your comfort level is and just have fun with it.”

To view the class schedule and prices for each class you can visit the Yellowstone Art Museum website here and download the Adult Ed. brochure.