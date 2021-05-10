BILLINGS - The Yellowstone Art Museum (YAM) is offering a Wine 101 class on Thursday, June 10 at 6 p.m.

According to the YAM, those who attend will be able to visit the galleries before and after class, learn about "terroir" and the production of fine wines, participate in the basics of wine tasting, explore wines of the world, examine and decipher the differences in wine labels and elevate your wine selection, serving and storage knowledge.

Light palate cleansers will be served between wine courses.

Those who wish to attend must RSVP. You can purchase tickets at the YAM or call 406-256-6804. Members of the YAM can take the course for $30, while non-members can take the course for $40.

You can learn more by visiting their website at www.artmuseum.org/engage/special-events/.