BILLINGS - The Yellowstone Art Museum announced today that its Executive Director, Bryan Knicely, will leave the museum in September to pursue another opportunity.

“We are grateful for Bryan’s experience and leadership, especially through COVID-19,” said Deborah Anspach, President of YAM’s Board of Trustees. “While other museums across the country had to close up or drastically reduce services, Bryan navigated us through those rough waters and maintained YAM’s programs and finances in a good position for the future.”

During his tenure, which began in March 2018, Knicely and his leadership team completed a long-range plan that can grow as the YAM grows, completed two of the best art auctions in the museum’s history, and gained national attention partnering with other prominent museums and foundations.

In his departure, Knicely expressed gratitude for the community. “It has been a great pleasure working here and engaging with the diverse cultural community, along with those who support it,” Knicely said. “Thank you for entrusting me with this cultural gem. It will continue to grow and amaze you.”

The YAM’s Board of Trustees will advertise the position and conduct a nationwide search for its new Executive Director.