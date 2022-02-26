SHERIDAN, Wyo. - Two students from Sheridan County have been selected to represent the state in a virtual program that will give them an insight into how our American political process works.

Next month, Cameron Reckard and Tamica Smith will be part of the U.S. Senate Youth Program Washington Week, in which 104 students interested in public service careers will attend virtual meetings and briefings with senators, U.S. Supreme Court justices, cabinet leaders and senior members of the national media.

Reckard, a junior at Sheridan High School, serves as the Student Council Junior Class president and is involved in a number of school and community organizations. He says the U.S. Senate Youth Program is a chance to understand a little more how our government works.

“We can always learn about it in school. But as anyone who really has ever learned anything will tell you, experiencing it firsthand is completely different than reading about it in a textbook.”

Smith, a senior at the Arvada/Clearmont High School in Sheridan County, is an active member of numerous student organizations, including serving as the president of Student Council and president of National Honor Society. She says the media aspect of the event excites her.

“I feel like the media is a different level of politics in and of itself. And a lot of the ideas behind the media convey and change between state level as well as national level.

Both students say they hope to inspire other youth in their communities to become involved in local issues.

“I really believe that the youth should be involved in politics in any way they can,” said Smith, “whether it's just by the everyday interactions, reading the news, watching the news, or actually taking a step forward to participate in their local government activity.”

“I would definitely love to be able to make a change in this world,” Reckerd said, “whether that's through directly a public office position, or in a way that doesn't necessarily involve holding public office. I still want to be able to make a positive impact on the world.”