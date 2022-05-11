CODY, Wyo. - There are 423 national parks in the United States, but Yellowstone was the first. Dedicated in 1872, this year marks 150 years since America chose to set aside this 2.2 million acres of geological wonders.

Friday morning at the Old Faithful Inn, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon pointed out that Yellowstone National Park is the centerpiece of the country’s wilderness experience.

“Yellowstone is sort of a touchstone,” Gordon said. It's what we think about when we think about something that is truly, truly American. And so this place at 150 years, I think it's an opportunity for us to re-engage with the wildness and to re-engage with this heritage that is truly remarkable for Wyoming and for the nation as well.”

Gordon and other dignitaries came here to Yellowstone to commemorate the 150th anniversary of America’s first national park. The celebration included displays of Native American artwork, rides on the park’s signature yellow buses, and appreciation for the nature that the park is meant to preserve.

“I like to think of if you could go beneath the crust of the earth and see what was happening underneath, this is what you would see, it would be like right here in Yellowstone, and that activity from mountains and lakes and canyons,” said Diane Shober, Director of the Wyoming Office of Tourism. “Every turn, there's something fabulous to see and enjoy.”

Shober pointed out that a trip to Yellowstone is the quintessential American family vacation.

“Everyone wants to come to Yellowstone at least once in their life,” she said. “There just is so much to do in and along the way, and so while Yellowstone is really maybe the destination, the journey going to and from here is really special as well.”

“You can feel the magic of this place and why people said, you know, we need to preserve this,” Governor Gordon added. “And Wallace Stegner said, it was America's best idea. And it certainly is.”