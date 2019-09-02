Cody - A man who lives near Yellowstone, says he will live a long life, because he lives with happy animals. His animals do seem to be happy.

He’s got a picture of a mule smiling with a rainbow behind it.

How did this happen?

The mule is owned by Rick Adair. He lives in the mountains high above Wapiti Valley, halfway between Cody and Yellowstone. This is also home to mountain lions and grizzly bears, so Adair has Karelian Bear Dogs.

As President of the Shoshone Backcountry Horsemen Adair leads crews that clear trails with hand saws. He rides up the steep trails on his mules: Radar and Bailey.

Radar used to belong to Charleen Brotherton.

Brotherton recalled, “We went to buy a mule in Alabama that was a smiley mule and his name was Luke. And we drove all the way from Oklahoma to Alabama and we got there and the owner, which was a veterinarian, and a trainer started crying and said she didn’t want to sell Luke.”

So,Charleen decided to teach her mule, Radar, how to smile.

She said, “He was at the bottom of the pecking order with all our mules, but once he started to smile, he gained a lot of confidence.”

Charleen sold Radar to her Wapiti friend and neighbor, Rick Adair. We asked him how many smiley mules he’s seen before.

He petted Radar and said, “This one’s the first one, and this mule taught the other mule how to do it, so: two.”

The mules smile for a treat…

Adair explained, “I’ll say alright, Radar, we’re going to the dentist next week, open up your mouth and show your teeth, and so he show’s his teeth. And it’s a good life.”

But, Radar and Bailey sometimes show their pearly whites without prompting. So, it begs the question: are they really smiling? Are they happy? Adair is.

He reasoned, “They said that people that have dogs live three to five years longer than people without dogs. And I can say the same thing about mules that having a mule around to love on and have a close relationship basis with. So a person that lives with three bear dogs and three mules, I’m going to be an old man one of these days.”

The Shoshone Backcountry Horsemen clear trails in the wilderness areas with hand saws, because motorized, or chain saws are not allowed there.