BIDDLE, Mont. - A Wyoming woman was killed in a crash near the Wyoming/Montana border Thursday.

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the woman was driving a Dodge truck on Bay Horse Road near Biddle around 7:20 pm when she lost control.

The Dodge went off the right side of the road and down an embankment before rolling.

The woman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the truck. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

MHP has identified the woman, 58, as being from Recluse, Wyoming.