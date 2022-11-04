CHEYENNE, Wyo. - The streets of New York City are a far different environment than the surroundings that nine-year-old Gomez was born into.

Gomez was once a wild mustang, roaming free on the plains of southern Wyoming as part of the Salt Wells Creek Herd near Green River. But now, the majestic horse lives a much different life, in canyons made of brick and steel, and with a new purpose – helping to maintain law and order in the heart of New York City.

“We walk straight from the barn, straight to Times Square,” said Officer Jessica Olivieri, who has been partnered with Gomez for the last two years.

Gomez is one of twenty horses at Mounted Unit Troop B in Manhattan. The nine-year-old gelding has his own badge number, his own uniform, and is as important to the unit as is his human partner.

“He’s also considered a police officer himself,” said Officer Olivieri. “So anything that’s done to him, it’s the same as doing that to a police officer.”

The gelding’s New York home is at the stables on 53rd Street in Manhattan, where he is fed, exercised and cared for. He and his partner spend 5 to 6 hours at a time, 4 to 5 days a week, patrolling their assigned beat -- which isn’t necessarily limited to the borough of Manhattan.

“I think it’s cool that the mounted unit is city-wide, so I can be put anywhere in the city, I can be in any borough,” said Officer Olivieri. “We just put them in the trailer, and we’ll go to a different borough that day.”

She said the mounted unit officers are well-received by the public, and provide a valuable service for law enforcement.

“They love us out there, they really do,” said Officer Olivieri. “And you know, we can see above everyone else, so it’s a huge positive to the community.”