The following is a press release from the Wyoming Department of Education.

CHEYENNE - Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow issued the following statement in light of the recent order by Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Health to extend school closures until the end of April.

"As the State Superintendent, I can proudly say that education in Wyoming is prepared to move forward no matter the circumstances," Balow said.

"As of Thursday, all 48 school districts have Adapted Learning Plans for the continued instruction of all students. The process to build and approve these plans was iterative and involved multiple reviews by districts and the Wyoming Department of Education. I have personally read every plan and communicated individually with every superintendent in the state.

"I have extended maximum flexibility to school districts in addressing the needs of all students. They also can - and will be - modified as long as the closure exists. My office and I will continue to provide guidance, technical assistance, and support.

"In their plans, school districts had to summarize their instructional approach and strategies for engaging all students. There are 48 unique plans to meet the needs of students. Learning is age-appropriate and will not feel like 'normal school.'

"My continued guidance is to prioritize personal and community health.

"The Governor’s COVID-19 task force on education, which I chair, has focused our work on kindergarten readiness and transitions from high school to college and career. We are also working through implications and guidance for incoming education stabilization funds as a result of the federal CARES Act. We look forward to providing updates.

"I would like to end by saying - we have the best educators" Balow concluded. "We have the best students. We have the best communities. Let’s support each other."