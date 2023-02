JACKSON, Wyo. - A snowmobiler was killed in an avalanche in the area of Poker Flats, Wyoming Range on Thursday.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the snowmobiler was sidehilling when they triggered the avalanche.

The avalanche carried the rider a short distance down a slope and over a stream bank.

The rider was pinned by his snowmobile face down in the shallow creek under six to seven feet of snow.