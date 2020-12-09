CHEYENNE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Department of Health has reported 19 more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19.

State health officials say the deaths occurred within the last week to the last month. WDH says many of the residents who died had health conditions which put them at a higher risk of developing complications from a COVID-19 infection.

The deaths include residents in Campbell County, Carbon County, Fremont County, Goshen County, Laramie County, Natrona County, Sheridan County, Sublette County, Sweetwater County, Uinta County, and Washakie County.

There have now been 299 coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents.

