As people drive north from Colorado and cross over into Wyoming, many only notice the big welcome sign and tourists taking pictures. What law enforcement wants you to know is that the laws are far different.

"Wyoming does not have legal marijuana for any amount. Please keep your marijuana in Colorado," said Captain Linda Gesell with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office. "We do know from our fellow law enforcement in Colorado that they do see a lot of Wyoming plates in Colorado at the dispensaries."

With the Coloradans venturing up north for the summer to visit places like Yellowstone and the Tetons, law enforcement across the state are warning travelers to keep their marijuana in places where it's legal.

Read more: https://on9news.tv/2Gv8qvt