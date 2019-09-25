NEWCASTLE, Wyo. - Officials with the Wyoming Department of Corrections are now on the lookout for a stolen tan 2002 Ford F-150 extended-cab work truck in connection with prison break in Newcastle.

The truck belongs to the town of Newcastle and has a yellow mini light bar on the roof and "Unit 71" marked on the cab of both doors.

Law enforcement is looking for Jason Green, 48, who is 5'10" and about 170 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes. Green was last seen wearing brown tortoise eyeglasses.

Robert Simpson, 30, also escaped Sunday from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp. Simpson is 5'10" and about 165 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has a scar on the bridge of his nose, his right forearm, and on his left hand.

Simpson has tattoos of a domino and hellcat on his right arm and some on his chest. He was last seen with a beard and sometimes wears black framed glasses.

Corrections officials say Simpson left the facility with a black lab mix dog.

Both men are considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information should call the Newcastle Police Department at 305-746-4486 or 911.