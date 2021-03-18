CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming is joining 20 other states in a lawsuit to overturn President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline project.

“The Keystone project was authorized by Congress and would provide economic benefits to multiple states, including Wyoming,” Governor Gordon said in a release. “It’s foolish to think cancelling this pipeline does anything good for the country or climate. It will merely shift production offshore to places with lower environmental standards, worse safety records and laxer workforce protections, while at the same time undermining our own domestic energy security. Let’s put America first because we do it right.”

Wyoming is joining attorneys general from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and West Virginia as plaintiffs in the lawsuit a release from Gov. Gordon says.

The release says Gov. Gordon has also issued an executive order requesting the Attorney General evaluate all Presidential and Executive orders for constitutionality and to take actions to protect the rights of Wyoming citizens.

According to the release, the order is in conjunction with an earlier order that directed state agencies to examine the financial impacts of the president’s ban on new sales of federal oil and gas leases and the potential legal options available to Wyoming.

You can read Order 2021-05, Order to Evaluate Federal Actions for Constitutionally and Attempts to Impede State Management of State Resources, on the Governor’s website here.