CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming, along with several other states, are suing the Biden Administration over vaccine mandates being imposed on big companies.

Governor Mark Gordon announced that Wyoming will be joining other states in the suit, calling the vaccine mandates unconstitutional.

The suit will go on as soon as the emergency temporary standard is issued by the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration, which is slated for tomorrow, according to Gordon.

“We have prepared for this moment and the Attorney General has a strong legal strategy she developed with a coalition of other Attorneys General,” Governor Gordon said. “We cannot allow the rights of Wyoming citizens and her industries to be trampled on by federal overreach.”

Gordon went on to say the full lawsuit will be available Friday.

“Wyoming has already challenged President Biden’s executive order, which put a vaccine mandate in place for federal contractors and the Attorney General is actively reviewing and considering a legal strategy related to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid interim rule,” a release from Gordon said.