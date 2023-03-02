News release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol

The process of training canines to detect Fentanyl has been a long, careful, and deliberate one. In July 2022, The Wyoming Highway Patrol trained and certified Wyoming's first fentanyl-detection canine. The safety and success of this pioneering effort have led the Wyoming Highway Patrol to expand this program to the rest of our narcotic detection canine handler teams.

We began this training with the safety of our canine officers and their handlers first and foremost. This has been an extensive process, requiring time and resources from many companies to ensure the process is safe. The results have been overwhelmingly positive, with no incidents occurring that have endangered our canine partners or handlers throughout this training process.

Last week, nine additional Wyoming Highway Patrol canine teams across Wyoming were trained and certified to detect Fentanyl. This is a significant milestone for the Wyoming Highway Patrol as they add these teams to their force.

Five of these trained canines were purchased using federal grant funds through the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol now has ten Fentanyl-trained canine teams across the state to help assist our statewide effort to take this dangerous drug off our streets and out of our communities.