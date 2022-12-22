RAWLINS, Wyo. - One first responder was killed and another was injured while on the scene of a crash on I-80 near Rawlins Wednesday.

A two-vehicle crash was initially reported early in the morning on Dec. 21, involving a semi-tractor with a trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer.

Around 4:15 am, while crews were attending to possible injuries, a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with trailer struck two of the first responders and hit the rear of an ambulance, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Both individuals were Memorial Hospital of Carbon County EMTs.

The individual who was killed has been identified as 29-year-old Tyeler Harris of Saratoga, Wyoming.

The driver of the tractor-trailer that crashed into the original incident scene has been identified as Saviol Saint Gean, of Brooklyn, New York.

Wyoming Highway Patrol says the driver’s inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor of the crash.

on Dec. 21, Wyoming Highway Patrol reported troopers had responded to over 787 calls for service, 196 motorists assist and 104 crashes in 12 hours.