CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming Governor, Mark Gordon, has signed an emergency relief order, allowing propane transportation and delivery drivers to operate outside regular daylight hours.

The order, signed Dec. 15, declares a state of emergency in Wyoming that requires propane to be transported and delivered in the state to be exempt from 49 CFR 395.3.

Propane transportation and delivery companies must still allow fatigued drivers adequate rest before they return to service.

The order is effective immediately and expires no later than midnight on January 14, 2023.

You can read the full order here.