CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon announced Wednesday he is extending his directive requiring any individual coming to Wyoming from another state or country for a non-work-related purpose to self-quarantine for 14 days. The directive is extended to May 8, and Gov. Gordon says he anticipates allowing the directive to expire at that time, public health conditions permitting.

Gov. Gordon's decision to let the directive expire May 8 was done after speaking with county commissioners throughout the state and in recognition of existing guidance in place in neighboring states. Gordon noted that Colorado continues to discourage non-essential travel and Montana's 14-day self-quarantine directive remains in place.

Gov. Gordon also announced that camping at Wyoming state parks will begin to open on May 15 for Wyoming residents. Camping will be by reservation only. Additional details on modified operations at Wyoming State Parks will be announced Thursday.

You can read the continuation of self quarantine directive here.