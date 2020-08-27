CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Health released an extension to the state's current public health orders on Thursday.

The orders, which remain in effect through September 15, continue to allow outdoor gatherings of no more than 50% of venue capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 people as long as social distancing and increased sanitization measures are in place. Indoor gatherings in a confined space remain limited to 50 people without restrictions and 250 people if social distancing and sen measures are incorporated.

The public health restrictions that apply to restaurants, bars, gyms, performance spaces and personal care services also remain unchanged, as does a requirement that students in schools wear face coverings in situations where 6 feet of separation cannot be maintained. Specific exemptions are listed in the orders.

According to WDH, over the past 14 days, Wyoming has averaged 35 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day, compared to an average of 27 cases per day for the period of July 30-August 12. More than 104,000 tests have been completed by the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and private reference laboratories as of August 27.

As of August 27, Wyoming has recorded 3,166 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 556 probable cases and 37 deaths.

The updated orders can be found online at https://covid19.wyo.gov/governors-orders