CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming residents ages 18 to 29 are being asked to fill out a survey about substance use and other health-related behaviors.

Melissa Taylor, epidemiologist with the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) says the information gathered will help the department know if they need to adjust their public health efforts to help meet the needs of the young adult age group.

“We know young adults have different stressors and potential barriers involving their health than children and older adults,” Taylor said. “We’re hoping to get a better and more accurate picture of the health habits and needs of young adults.”

The survey will be available through December.

Areas of interest covered by the Wyoming Young Adult Survey include:

Substance use, including alcohol, marijuana, tobacco and other drugs

Mental health and suicide

Motor vehicle safety

Healthcare access

Experiences with violence

If you fill out the survey, you will have the choice to enter a drawing to possibly win a $25 or $100 gift card.

You can find the survey online here.