CHEYENNE WYO. - The Wyoming Department of Health has established priority groups based on availability to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) says they remain focused on Phase 1A priorities throughout the state.

According to the WDH, Priority groups for Phase 1A in Wyoming include:

Healthcare workers with regular potential for exposure to COVID-19 patients or infectious materials

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities and residential care facilities for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities

At this time, a special, targeted effort involving pharmacy chains to help vaccinate residents of many Wyoming nursing homes and assisted living facilities is planned for early January.

The state’s Phase 1B vaccination priorities are generally described as including people who are 70 years of age or older and frontline essential workers who must interact with the public and are unable to consistently physically distance themselves from others.

You can find a more detailed description of Phase 1A and Phase 1B distribution priority groups on WDH’s website here.

Before Wyoming moves towards Phase 2, WDH says a Phase 1C priority list is expected.

“Details on exactly where a county is with their progress through the priority group listings and specific vaccine availability and distribution information will largely be more available locally than from the state,” Dr. Alexia Harrist said. “I’m excited about recommending these vaccines and know many people are anxious to receive them, but this is a process with many steps and most of us will need to be patient until it’s our turn.”