Wyoming births decline with shrinking population

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming recorded the lowest number of births in 15 years in 2018.

Wyoming's population has been falling since the state's energy industry went bust in 2015. That year, about 7,700 babies were born in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Department of Health says last year's tally was 6,551.

Meanwhile, deaths of Wyoming residents are increasing as the state's population ages.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Emma was the most popular name for baby girls in Wyoming last year, following by Amelia, Elizabeth, Evelyn and Harper.

Oliver topped the list for boys, followed by Jackson and Logan (which were tied), Wyatt and Theodore.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)