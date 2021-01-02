CHEYENNE - Bars and restaurants in Wyoming can go back to normal operating hours starting Jan. 9.

Updated health orders allow bars and restaurants to resume onsite consumption from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am effective Jan. 9 according to Governor Mark Gordon.

Gyms are also allowed to increase the number of participants in group fitness classes from 10 to 25.

“Thank you to the people of Wyoming who recognized the strain on their hospitals and health care workers and acted accordingly,” Governor Gordon said. “I also want to express my gratitude to those businesses that adapted to these temporary measures. These have not been easy times for anyone We are not out of the woods yet, but continued personal safety measures while the vaccine is being distributed will enable our state’s schools and businesses to continue to remain open.”

Counties can still opt out of the requirements if local conditions move to safer levels and the Wyoming Department of Health will continue to evaluate metrics as the state comes from the holiday season.

A release from Governor Gordon says Wyoming hospitals were reporting 113 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Dec. 30, down from a peak of 247 on Nov. 30. However, the state reported 223 COVID-19 deaths in December, the highest number since the pandemic began in March.

The updated health orders, along with additional information on Wyoming’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, can be found on Wyoming’s COVID-19 website.