CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission (WGFC) passed a plan to handle chronic wasting disease (CWD), paving a way to regulate deer, elk and moose populations against the deadly disease.

The Chronic Wasting Disease Management Plan was passed by the WGFC, the public and stakeholders Friday in Rawlins.

“The CWD plan is a step in the right direction to manage the disease in Wyoming,” Commission President Peter Dube said in the release. “It is a living document that we can adjust, adapt and change. It’s a controversial subject that the Commission takes very seriously. The process was so large and so many people were involved, and we are grateful for that.”

The plan will give WGFC step-by-step direction in the regulation and research methods on CWD, which is vastly spread throughout Wyoming, WGFC says.

“Chronic wasting disease is a difficult issue. We are meeting the challenge with the best available science, input from the public and the courage to take risks to improve the health of our wildlife,” Brian Nesvik, Game and Fish director, said in the release. “I am proud Wyoming is continuing to stand out as a leader in the West — and the country — on CWD management strategies and research.”

WGFC had an appointed team meet on four occasions to come up with a draft plan and take in feedback from the community in two phases before the plan was handed over to WGFC for approval. The team researched scientific, social, economic and policy information on CWD from state and national specialists to figure out the best way to reduce CWD in cervid populations.

WGFC says they will release the complete plan on their website by the end of the month.

“We are grateful for the working group who dedicated hundreds of hours to the development of the plan and to all those individuals who provided input,” Nesvik said. “Wyoming will tackle this challenge because we formed solutions together, and our efforts will begin immediately and continue for years to come.”