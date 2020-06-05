CHEYENNE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Department of Transportation is closing 10 rest stops around the state to lower operational expenses beginning June 15.

According to a release from Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, the rest stop closures are:

Lusk on US 18

Guernsey on US 26

Greybull on US 14-16-20

Moorcroft on Interstate 90

Star Valley on US 89

Ft. Steele on Interstate 80

Sundance on Interstate 90

Upton on US 16]

Orin Junction and Chugwater, both located on Interstate 25

According to a release from Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, the Wyoming Transportation agreed with the closures in a recent meeting.

“This is a painful reality but a necessary step given our state’s fiscal situation,” Governor Gordon said in a release. “This will have real impacts, not only for travelers, but for the custodial staff contracted to provide services to these facilities. These workers are our friends and neighbors in Wyoming communities around the state.”

According to WYDOT's release, they will save nearly $200,000 from June 15 through Sept. 30, saving roughly $790,000 a year from then on.

“Although these rest areas will close, motorists will still have access to facilities in neighboring communities,” WYDOT Director K. Luke Reiner said in the release. “Each of the rest areas that are closing are within a reasonable distance of a town that has facilities for the public.”

WYDOT says they informed local leaders and contractors who operate the rest stops of the shutdowns.