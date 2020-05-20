YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. - Yellowstone National Park officials say a woman was knocked to the ground and injured by a bison on Wednesday, May 20, after getting too close to the animal in the Old Faithful Upper Geyser Basin.

YNP emergency medical providers responded to the incident immediately, according to the park. She was assessed and refused transport to a medical facility.

Park officials say the incident remains under investigation and there is no additional information to share. This is the first incident of a bison injuring a visitor in 2020.

Yellowstone opened to visitors on Monday, May 18, for the first time since the park shut down in late March. Right now, only the park's Wyoming entrances are open.

Visitors to Yellowstone are advised to stay at least 25 yards away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If needed, visitors are asked to turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal nearby.