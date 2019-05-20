A tragic incident in Powell Wyoming four years ago spawned a national tribute unveiled Saturday. Wyoming’s first, and the nation’s fourth War Dog Memorial was dedicated in Cody.

It is a permanent salute to all military dogs and their handlers who have saved lives around the world for more than a hundred years.

This story begins in the fall of 2015, .when Major Mike, who served two tours of duty in Iraq with retired special operations Sgt. Matthew Bessler, was shot by a man riding a bike near their home.

The shooter was not charged, but the community gave the Belgian Malinois a Veteran’s Day funeral with full military honors. Hundreds attended from around the country…

Bessler was brokenhearted as he said goodbye to his companion.

A woman in Cody felt there should be a lasting tribute to military dogs like Mike. So, she started a fundraiser..

Carol Armstrong remembered, “ I just felt that something that something needed to be done, to honor all dogs, but particularly to bring comfort to Matt Bessler.”

Armstrong’s idea spread across the country. It even got support from former Texas Governor and Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.

Wyoming Veterans Memorial Park Foundation Board Member Jona Vanata said small and large donations came in.

She remarked, “A total was $170,000. $30,000 locally.”

Vanata said there were almost 2000 donors…

She concluded, “So, we’re thankful for our nation, because that’s people across this country who donated those funds.”

The money paid for a life sized bronze of a military dog, and it’s handler, honoring the sacrifice of veterans many people aren’t aware of.

Vanata pointed out, “There was over four thousand dogs coming out of Vietnam that were actually destroyed, or let go.”

Wyoming’s U.S. Senator John Barasso spoke at the dedication…pointing out Congress passed a law just last year…

Barasso explained the bill, “Obligating the Secretary of the military department to provide and fund transportation for military working dogs located outside the United States at the time of retirement to get them back to the United States.”

The man who lost his companion four years ago watched, as the people cheered the final unveiling of a bronze honoring military dogs like Major Mike. There are an estimated 2500 military dogs serving overseas now.

The bronze was created by Wyoming artist John Phelps. It stands in the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Cody. Veterans of World War I , World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, and other recent conflicts are honored by memorials there.