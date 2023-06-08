GRAND TETON NAT’L PARK - Officials are looking for information after two visitors to Grand Teton National Park were seen approaching and touching a bison calf at the southern end of Elk Ranch Flats.

The incident happened around 1:00 pm on Sunday, June 4 and anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the park Tip Line: 307-739-3367.

A news release from Grand Teton National Park says that when people interfere with wildlife, it can cause offspring to be rejected.

In this incident the calf was successfully reunited with its herd, but often these interactions result in euthanizing the animal.

“Summer is a great time to see wildlife in Grand Teton National Park among wildflowers, sagebrush flats, and meandering creeks. It’s important to view wildlife safely, responsibly and ethically,” the park said on Facebook. “Treat all wildlife with caution and respect as they are wild, unpredictable and can be dangerous. The safety of visitors and wildlife depends on everyone playing a critical role in being a steward for wildlife by giving them the space they need to thrive – their lives depend on it.

The park shared these rules for the safety of wildlife and visitors: